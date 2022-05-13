Galt Board of Aldermen vote to proceed with water system improvements

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Galt Board of Aldermen took action May 11th on items related to water and wastewater.

City Clerk Ashley Bonnett reports the board voted to proceed with design on the approved engineer’s report for water system improvements. This was after city engineers Benton and Associates gave updates on water and wastewater. Improvements would help with efficiency and ease of operation and address low water pressure problems.

The city will propose a general revenue bond issue on the November ballot to fund the improvements.

The board approved Benton and Associates reviewing and/or modifying a 2017 wastewater facility plan that has not yet been pursued or designed. The engineers will update costs and recommendations for potential future wastewater improvements.

An extension was approved to the current water purchase agreement with Grundy County Public Water Supply District Number 1. The new term will be through May 1st, 2045. That is a term of 67 years from the original agreement in 1978. Other conditions in the agreement remain the same.

The public water supply district notified Galt that the water supply’s wholesale cost for water will increase starting in June. The price will go from $7.25 per thousand to $6.90 per thousand. The board decided not to raise the rates for residents at this time but plans to reevaluate in the future.

Water and wastewater rate studies are being done with the Missouri Rural Water Association.

The Galt Fair Board announced this year’s Galt Fair is set for July 7th through 10th.