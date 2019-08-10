At a meeting Wednesday, the Galt Board of Aldermen set a tax levy and passed an ordinance updating the utility deposit amounts for residents.

The 2019 tax levy was set at $1 per $100 of assessed valuation which is up five-point zero nine cents from 2018’s rate.

The amount due on a utility deposit if the property is owner-occupied is $170. The amount due if the property is renter-occupied is $370. The previous rate was a uniform $170 for each new customer.

The deposits are due for new customers before utility services will be turned on or transferred to a new account name. The deposit money covers electric, water, sewer, and trash services.