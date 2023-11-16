Galt Board of Aldermen approve new valve ordinance

The Galt Board of Aldermen approved a pressure-reducing valve ordinance on November 15. Further details about the ordinance were not released to KTTN.

City Clerk Mercedes Scobee presented information about a proposed code enforcement program. The board decided not to pursue further action regarding this program.

Discussion on a franchise tax took place. The board tabled the matter for further discussion at their December meeting.

It was reported that investigations for the water improvement project have been completed.

The city’s snow plow underwent its maintenance check. The maintenance team has been monitoring the stock of salt, sand, and gravel.

Scobee announced plans to create a public City of Galt, Missouri, Facebook page for posting public notifications.