Galt Board of Aldermen approve water system update

Benton and Associates Engineer Joshua Stewart provided a water system update at the Galt Board of Aldermen meeting on October 18.

The engineer plans to collaborate with Galt maintenance to conduct further investigations before presenting the final plans on which water mains will be replaced.

The board approved one of three hydraulic options presented by the engineer. City Clerk Mercedes Scobee noted that the selected option has a total projected cost of $350,000, matching the amount budgeted for the project. Concerns were raised about an option that had a projected cost of $325,000. Another alternative was projected at $400,000, exceeding the budget.

The approved plan calls for the installation of a booster pump station to enhance pressures. It also entails setting up pressure-reducing valves on service connections as necessary in the system’s southern sector.

Maintenance has agreed to plow snow at Grundy County R-5 High School, charging $150 per plowing.

Scobee announced that the billing system now accommodates sending bills via text message and email. Customers can opt for a paperless mode. To enroll in text, email, or paperless services, customers must fill out a permission form. They also have the option to register for Eye On Water to monitor water usage.

The clerk will hold office hours at Galt City Hall on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon and on Fridays from noon to 4 p.m.