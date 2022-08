Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Galt Board of Aldermen approved the tax rate at a meeting on August 10th.

The rate was set at $1 per $100 of assessed valuation, which City Clerk Ashley Bonnett reports is the same as last year.

The assessed valuation for Galt is estimated at $996,029 for the current tax year. That is $137,987 more than the prior tax year.