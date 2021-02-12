Galt Board of Aldermen approve raising customer water rates

Local News February 12, 2021
Galt, Missouri
The Galt Board of Aldermen on February 10th approved raising customer water rates. The increase is $1 more on each rate tier and will go into effect with the March 1st billing.

The new base rate is 1,000 gallons for $17. The next 2,000 gallons will be $10.76 per thousand. The next 2,000 gallons after that will be $8.45 per thousand. The remaining gallons will be $7.78 per thousand.

City Clerk Ashley Bonnett notes the water rate increase comes after a recent increase from Galt’s water provider, Public Water Supply District Number 1.

