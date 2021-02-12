Galt Board of Aldermen approve raising customer water rates

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Galt Board of Aldermen on February 10th approved raising customer water rates. The increase is $1 more on each rate tier and will go into effect with the March 1st billing.

The new base rate is 1,000 gallons for $17. The next 2,000 gallons will be $10.76 per thousand. The next 2,000 gallons after that will be $8.45 per thousand. The remaining gallons will be $7.78 per thousand.

City Clerk Ashley Bonnett notes the water rate increase comes after a recent increase from Galt’s water provider, Public Water Supply District Number 1.

