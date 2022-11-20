Galt Board of Aldermen approve increase in water and sewer rates

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Galt Board of Aldermen approved ordinances on November 16th to increase water and sewer rates for residential and commercial customers.

The new rates include commencing with the first 1,000 gallons or a fraction of that, water usage will be billed at a base rate of $20 inclusive per month per service connection. Each subsequent 1,000 gallons will be billed at a usage rate of $10 per 1,000 gallons.

Commencing with the first 1,000 gallons or a fraction of that, sewer rates will be billed at a base rate of $18 inclusive per month per service connection. Each subsequent 1,000 gallons will be billed a usage rate of $6 per 1,000 gallons. The sewer billing will be based on the actual water used by each household.

Election filing for two aldermen at large positions and the mayor will be December 6th through 27th for the April 4th election. The positions are for two-year terms.

Jessica Gannon is currently the mayor of Galt. Sierra Fletchall and Jason Grindstaff hold the alderman at large positions.