Galt Board of Aldermen approve accepting credit and debit card payments online

The Galt Board of Aldermen approved an agreement on Wednesday, October 14th with Court Money to offer customers an option to make credit or debit card payments.

City Clerk Ashley Bonnett reports customers can make payments at missouripayments.com. There will be a fee added to the payments as assessed by Court Money. The City of Galt will not receive any of the extra fee money. Fees will be $2.00 for payments up to $50.00 and four percent for payments over $50.00.

There is also a phone payment option for an extra $5.00 fee.

