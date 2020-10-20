Galloway bashes Parson on Right-to-Work stance

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

State Auditor Nicole Galloway made a stop in southwest Missouri’s Joplin Monday afternoon. Galloway, a Democrat who is running for governor, criticized her opponent, Republican Governor Mike Parson, about his stance on making Missouri a right-to-work state.

In 2018, voters overwhelmingly opposed passing such a law that would ban mandatory union fees in the workplace.

“You know what those powerful special interests want – they want Missouri to be a Right-to-work state. We voted no on Prop A. Why aren’t they listening,” asks Galloway? “As Right to Work was going down in flames, Governor Parson’s administration was trying to figure out how to implement right-to-work county by county.”

In 2018, KSDK-TV in St. Louis reported that Parson’s office began looking at options for Right-to-work to happen at the county level – before voters rejected the ballot measure.

Missourinet reached out to Parson’s campaign and is awaiting a response.

Right-to-work supporters contend that such laws improve the economy and create jobs. Opponents of Right-to-work say banning mandatory union fees would lead to a decline in wages and safety measures.

Ty Albright of Missourinet affiliate KZRG in Joplin contributed to this story.

