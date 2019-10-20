Gallatin’s “Scare on the Square” set for October 26th

Local News October 20, 2019October 20, 2019 KTTN News
Halloween Cemetary

Gallatin’s Fourth Annual Scare on the Square will be held next week.

Non-profit organizations and others are welcome to bring vehicles to East Grand and North Market streets for Trunk or Treat the afternoon of October 26th from 3 to 5 o’clock. There is no fee for vehicles or trick or treaters to participate. Preregistration for Trunk or Treat vehicles is not necessary but recommended.

A costume contest and carved pumpkin judging will begin at 5 o’clock. A $1.00 entry fee per category will apply to each person entering the costume contest.

A free movie will be held on the courthouse lawn to conclude Gallatin’s Scare on the Square October 26, 2019 weather permitting. Boo-B-Q concessions and other food will be offered.

 Contact Chairperson Bethany Vandiver for more information at 660-334-0876.

