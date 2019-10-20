Gallatin’s “Scare on the Square” set for October 26th

Gallatin’s Fourth Annual Scare on the Square will be held next week.

Non-profit organizations and others are welcome to bring vehicles to East Grand and North Market streets for Trunk or Treat the afternoon of October 26th from 3 to 5 o’clock. There is no fee for vehicles or trick or treaters to participate. Preregistration for Trunk or Treat vehicles is not necessary but recommended.

A costume contest and carved pumpkin judging will begin at 5 o’clock. A $1.00 entry fee per category will apply to each person entering the costume contest.

A free movie will be held on the courthouse lawn to conclude Gallatin’s Scare on the Square October 26, 2019 weather permitting. Boo-B-Q concessions and other food will be offered.

Contact Chairperson Bethany Vandiver for more information at 660-334-0876.

