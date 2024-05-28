Gallatin’s Access II Wellness now offering VA urgent care services

Local News May 28, 2024 KTTN News
Access II Independant Living Center Gallatin, Missouri
Access II Wellness of Gallatin is now a VA urgent care provider.

The center reports it is ready to serve veterans with top-notch care and can provide the care and support veterans deserve. Veterans may receive care for minor illnesses or injuries faster than in an emergency room.

Veterans may check their eligibility by calling 1-800-698-2411 and selecting options 1, 3, and 1 again. Veterans enrolled in VA health care may call 660-663-2423 to schedule an appointment with Access II on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

