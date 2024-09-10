Gallatin woman receives probation after fatal 2023 crash

A Gallatin woman was sentenced last week for her involvement in a fatal accident that occurred in Cameron in August 2023.

Cylea Campbell, 24, was sentenced on a felony second-degree involuntary manslaughter charge. The court suspended the imposition of her sentence, placing her on probation for five years. Campbell is also required to pay all court costs and the board bill.

Campbell pleaded guilty to the charge in June. The case stems from a fatal accident on the Grand River Bridge at Interstate 35. According to the Cameron Police Department, 86-year-old Ray Stone of Cameron was killed in the crash.

