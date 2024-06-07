Gallatin woman pleads guilty in fatal Cameron accident case

Share To Your Social Network

A Gallatin woman accused of causing a fatal accident in Cameron last year has pleaded guilty to felony second-degree involuntary manslaughter. Cylea Campbell, 23, is scheduled for sentencing in Clinton County Circuit Court on August 6.

The charge stems from an accident that occurred on the Grand River Bridge at Interstate 35 in August. According to the Cameron Police Department, the accident resulted in the death of 86-year-old Ray Stone of Cameron.

Campbell’s plea was entered in court this week, acknowledging her role in the accident that claimed Stone’s life.

