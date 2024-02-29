Gallatin woman facing manslaughter charge waives preliminary hearing

Share To Your Social Network

A Gallatin woman, accused of causing a fatal accident in Cameron last year, has waived a preliminary hearing in the Associate Division of Clinton County Circuit Court.

Cylea Reann Campbell is charged with first-degree manslaughter stemming from an August accident on the Grand Avenue Bridge at Interstate 35 in Cameron.

She faces misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle without a valid license, failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in an accident, and no insurance. The cases were bound over to the March 7 docket for Clinton County Circuit Court.

Cameron police, at the time charges were filed, reported that 86-year-old Ray Stone of Cameron was killed in the accident

