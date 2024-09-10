Gallatin woman faces felony charges for allegedly injuring three children

A 34-year-old woman from Gallatin has been charged with multiple felonies following allegations that she injured three children.

Keisha Rodriguez faces three counts of abuse or neglect of a child without sexual contact and three counts of first-degree endangerment of the welfare of a child, which created substantial risk, also without sexual conduct. Bond was denied, and a bond hearing is scheduled for September 17.

According to a probable cause statement, Rodriguez allegedly slapped, punched, and kicked the three children, resulting in marks and bruises. Additionally, she is accused of allowing another individual to beat the children.

