Three plays will be performed during the Gallatin Theatre League’s Director’s Choice: A Night of One-Act Plays.

“All the Bases”, “Sure Thing”, and “The Great American Talent Show” will be performed at the Courter Theater in Gallatin the nights of March 28th through 30th at 7 o’clock.

Tickets cost $10.00 and are on sale now at Eileine’s Beauty Shop of Gallatin. Contact the beauty shop for more information at 660-663-2160.