The Gallatin Theater League will present Gilligan’s Island the Musical at the Courter Theater in Gallatin next month.

Performances will be November 21st through 23rd at 7 o’clock each night. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased starting October 24th at Eileine’s Beauty Shop in Gallatin.

Contact the beauty shop for more information on Gilligan’s Island the Musical at 660-663-2160.

