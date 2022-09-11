Gallatin Theater League to present “Back in Time” on September 17th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gallatin Theater League will present a play written by area residents. “Back in Time” by Jackie and Doug Nichols will be performed at the Courter Theater in Gallatin on September 17th at 10:30, noon, and 1:30 in conjunction with Chautauqua.

Jackie Nichols says the play is about a mad scientist renting out an abandoned theater as a science lab to perform top-secret time travel experiments. He is surprised by the audience and decides to take the audience on a musical journey through time by going to prehistoric times, the 1840s, the 1950s, the 1970s, and 2008.

There will be singing and dancing. Back in Time will last about 40 minutes.

Jackie Nichols notes she and her husband, Doug, have been involved with the Gallatin Theater League since 1984 and had considered many ideas for plays before deciding on one for this year’s Chautauqua.

General admission at the door on September 17th will cost $5 per person.