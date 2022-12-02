Gallatin teenager injured in crash near Cameron

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Gallatin teen sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned near Cameron on Friday morning, December 2nd.

Emergency medical services transported the 17-year-old boy to the Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

The SUV traveled north on Winchester Road before it began to slide on the gravel five miles southeast of Cameron. The vehicle ran off the west side of the road, overturned, and came to rest on its top.

The SUV was totaled and the teen driver wore a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.