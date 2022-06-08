Gallatin teenager holding blood drive as part of Eagle Scout project

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A 17-year-old from Gallatin who was diagnosed with leukemia last year is holding a blood drive as part of his Eagle Scout project. The Red Cross blood drive in honor of Elijah Andersen will be at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gallatin on June 10th from noon to 5 p.m.

Appointments can be scheduled at redcrossblood.org by entering Elijah. Appointments can also be scheduled by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Scouts and emergency medical technicians will also offer training on June 10th for younger family members of donors to learn how to save lives until EMTs arrive. The training will cover emergencies like bleeding, shock, and choking. There will be handouts with information.

A spokesperson says Andersen has received a number of blood transfusions, and he knows the need for blood.

Reaching the rank of Eagle Scout has been on his bucket list. He is at the children’s hospital of Kansas City and is directing the project from there.

Andersen hopes to attend the blood drive in Gallatin on June 10th.