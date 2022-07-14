Gallatin teenager extradited to Grundy County to face burglary charge

Local News July 14, 2022 KTTN News
Austin Lane Parker booking photo
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Gallatin resident on July 13th on felony second-degree burglary.

Austin Lane Parker
Austin Lane Parker

Eighteen-year-old Austin Lane Parker was extradited from the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. His bond is $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on July 26th.

Court documents accuse Parker of knowingly entering and remaining unlawfully in a building and/or inhabitable structure at 510 Southwest 54th Street in Grundy County owned and/or possessed by Donald Opitz to commit stealing. The alleged incident happened in May 2021.

(Photos courtesy Grundy County Law Enforcement Center)

