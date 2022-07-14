Gallatin teenager extradited to Grundy County to face burglary charge

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Gallatin resident on July 13th on felony second-degree burglary.

Eighteen-year-old Austin Lane Parker was extradited from the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. His bond is $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on July 26th.

Court documents accuse Parker of knowingly entering and remaining unlawfully in a building and/or inhabitable structure at 510 Southwest 54th Street in Grundy County owned and/or possessed by Donald Opitz to commit stealing. The alleged incident happened in May 2021.

(Photos courtesy Grundy County Law Enforcement Center)