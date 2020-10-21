Gallatin teenager charged with sex crimes against six-year-old girl

Reddit Share Pin Share 16 Shares

A Gallatin teen has been charged in Daviess County with the felonies of statutory sodomy or attempted sodomy, deviate sexual intercourse, with a person less than 12 years of age, and child molestation, second degree.

Online court information shows 17-year-old Joshua Reuben Schmidt’s bond is $5,000 cash only with supervision by Supervision Services. He is not to have contact with the alleged victim or her family. Schmidt is not to have contact with any minor for any reason. Schmidt shall submit to any form of alcohol or drug testing upon request of the court of any member of law enforcement.

A probable cause statement from Missouri State Technical Assistance Team Senior Commissioned Investigator Jeff Glandon says Schmidt and his siblings had been placed in a home in Gallatin by the Children’s Division. The alleged sexual abuse occurred there in September and involved a six-year-old girl residing at the home.

