Gallatin teen makes U-turn into path of big rig

The Highway Patrol reports a Gallatin teen sustained moderate injuries when a tractor-trailer truck struck a sports utility vehicle in Gallatin Friday afternoon.

Sixteen-year-old Cody Arnold drove the SUV north on Highway 13 before he entered the intersection with Highway 6 and attempted to make a U-turn. The Patrol reports the U-turn was made into the path of the tractor trailer, driven by 67 year old Darrell Shepherd of Cameron, traveling west on Highway 6. The truck struck the SUV’s front passenger side, and the SUV rotated counterclockwise.

The SUV came to rest on its wheels in the middle of the intersection facing east and was totaled. The tractor trailer came to a controlled stop on the north shoulder of Highway 6 and received moderate damage.

A private vehicle transported Arnold to the Cameron Regional Medical Center and the Patrol reports Shepherd did not sustain injuries.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallatin Police Department assisted the Patrol.

