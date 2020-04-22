Gallatin senior announced as winner of Equine Science Entrepreneurship Proficiency Award

The Missouri FFA Association Tuesday night announced a member of the Gallatin chapter, Tom Joe Crouse, won the Equine Science Entrepreneurship Proficiency Award. The category is among 46 in which state winners and runners-up were recognized.

Tom Crouse, a senior at Gallatin R-5 High School, is the son of Gene and Carrie Crouse. His supervised agricultural experience programs consist of raising horses and rodeo. He owns two horses and uses them for calf roping at competitions across the country.

In 2019, Crouse competed in approximately 50 rodeos and earned income from his winnings. Crouse placed second in tie-down roping at the 2018 National High School Rodeo Finals. Crouse also was named the 2019 United Rodeo Association Open the Calf-Roping champion.

Second place proficiency award winners announced last night from this area include Tristian Herschberg of Green City, Jon Beeler of Brookfield, and Jared Groebe of Cameron.

Additional winners of Missouri FFA proficiency awards are to be announced each night this week.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares