Gallatin Rotary Club to host “Trivia Night” fundraiser

Local News January 18, 2024 Jennifer Thies
Trivia Night News Graphic
The Gallatin Rotary Club will host a Trivia Night fundraiser.

The event will be at the Spillman Event Center of Jamesport February 10th. Doors will open at 5:30, and the competition will start at 6:30.

Heavy appetizers, snacks, and soft drinks will be provided. Participants can bring their own beer, wine, or favorite adult beverage.

Eight-member teams are encouraged but not required. A minimum of six members per team is required.

Attendees must be at least 18 years old and team members.

The cost is $20 per participant. Checks should be made payable to the Gallatin Rotary Club.

More information on the February 10th Trivia Night is on the Rotary Club of Gallatin, Missouri Facebook page.

Jennifer Thies

