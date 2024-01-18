Gallatin Rotary Club to host “Trivia Night” fundraiser

Share To Your Social Network

The Gallatin Rotary Club will host a Trivia Night fundraiser.

The event will be at the Spillman Event Center of Jamesport February 10th. Doors will open at 5:30, and the competition will start at 6:30.

Heavy appetizers, snacks, and soft drinks will be provided. Participants can bring their own beer, wine, or favorite adult beverage.

Eight-member teams are encouraged but not required. A minimum of six members per team is required.

Attendees must be at least 18 years old and team members.

The cost is $20 per participant. Checks should be made payable to the Gallatin Rotary Club.

More information on the February 10th Trivia Night is on the Rotary Club of Gallatin, Missouri Facebook page.

