Gallatin Rotary Club to hold trivia contest to assist in providing community services

The Gallatin Rotary Club will hold a trivia contest to help the organization provide services to the community.

Doors will open at the Spillman Event Center of Jamesport on February 5, 2022, at 5:30 pm. The competition will start at 6:30. Appetizers, snacks, and soft drinks will be provided. Participants can bring their beer or wine.

Individuals 18 to 20 years old will be admitted with an adult, and they must be team members. Teams of up to eight members can participate for $20 per participant. Checks should be made payable to the Gallatin Rotary Club.

There will also be a silent auction and table decoration contest at the Spillman Event Center on February 5th.

Registration for the Gallatin Rotary Trivia Contest is due by February 4th. More information and the registration form can be found on the Rotary Club of Gallatin, Missouri Facebook page. Forms should be submitted to Allison Lockridge at Farmers Bank or mailed to the Gallatin Rotary Club at Post Office Box 463 in Gallatin, Missouri 64640.

