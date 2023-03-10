Gallatin R-5 School District parent-teacher conferences slated for March 16th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gallatin R-5 School District will hold parent-teacher conferences next week. The conferences will be at each school on March 16th from 2 to 7 pm.

Gallatin High School and Middle School teachers will be available in their classrooms to meet with parents. Parents who want to make an appointment should contact their student’s teacher by email. Other meetings will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parents will be provided with student grade cards upon entry into the building. Grade cards will be mailed if parents are unable to attend. Students with outstanding bills, such as lunch bills, overdue books/library fines, class dues, and extracurricular activity charges, will not receive their grade cards until the bills are paid.

Teachers at the elementary school reached out to parents to schedule appointments to meet.

Gallatin R-5 will dismiss classes on March 16th at 12:30. There is no school on March 17th. Vocational/technical school students will have school at Grand River Technical School on March 16th, but not March 17th.

Contact building principals by phone or email for more information on parent-teacher conferences.

Related