The Gallatin R-5 High School will hold its Courtwarming coronation after the basketball games on February 19th against Cameron starting at 6 o’clock.

King and queen candidates are seniors Jacob Maize, Jenna Rains, Johnny Stout, and Sarah Morrison; juniors Kylie Stagner, Dyson Fry, Makayla Rainey, and Rodell Sperry; and student council members Andon Allen and Carli Beck.

Attendants are sophomores Kaydence Clevenger and Logan Bottcher and freshmen Alex Endicott and Luke Johnson.

