Gallatin R-5 Board of Education to review 2024-2025 budget at June 27 meeting

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education is scheduled to consider adopting the 2024-2025 budget at their upcoming meeting. The board will convene in the high school library on June 27 at 6 p.m.

Agenda items for the meeting include discipline reports, changes to the student handbook, zeroing the teachers’ fund transfer and student activity accounts, estimating the maximum transportation fund transfer, and a transfer from the incidental fund to capital projects. Additional topics include accepting bids for bread, food, dairy, and kitchen chemicals, establishing meal prices, dyslexia, and assessment plans, appointing a homeless liaison, and adopting a Missouri School Boards Association policy update.

An executive session for personnel and student matters will also be held during the Gallatin Board of Education meeting on June 27.

