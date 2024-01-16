Gallatin R-5 Board of Education to meet on January 17

Share To Your Social Network

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education is set to discuss the district’s annual performance report on January 17th. This meeting will take place in the high school library, starting at 6:00 PM.

In addition to the performance report, the agenda for the meeting includes several key items. The board will review an updated substitute list, crucial for ensuring the smooth operation of the district’s schools. A policy update from the Missouri School Boards Association will also be on the table.

Furthermore, the meeting will include an executive session. This closed-door segment will focus on the superintendent’s evaluation, a vital component of the district’s leadership assessment. It will also cover personnel and student matters.

