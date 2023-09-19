Gallatin R-5 Board of Education releases meeting agenda

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education meeting agenda has been released. The meeting will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the high school library.

Following reports from administrators, new business includes the approval of repairs to the air conditioning in the north wing of the high school, this year’s professional development plan, the list of substitutes, and an MSBA training update.

A report is listed from the Gallatin Community Teachers Association.

An executive session is scheduled for personnel and student matters at Gallatin.

