Gallatin R-5 Board of Education meeting includes accepting resignations, hiring of new staff

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Personnel actions, including resignations and new hirings, highlighted a Gallatin R-5 Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, March 15.

The board accepted resignations from staff members Garrett Peterson, Jennifer Adkison, and Carrie Crouse effective at the end of the current school term. Adkison also resigned as high school football cheer coach. Crystal Crose resigned from duties as middle school cheer coach. April Fenimore resigned as high school girls’ wrestling coach.

The board approved tenure of four staff members for next year: April Fenimore, Penny Gardner, Jack Malo, and Kelsey Peterson. Hired for teaching positions in Gallatin for the 2023-24 school year were Tammy Kerns, Marcel Confer, and Taylor Cole. Tiffany Whetstone was hired as a substitute cook.

The Gallatin school board approved offering contract renewals for regular certified staff members. Approval was given to the certified staff salary schedule as presented.

Brittney Ghidoni made a presentation on behalf of the Community Teachers Association.

Superintendent Justin Collins discussed the annual performance report for Gallatin schools. In response to an inquiry from the public, Kimberly Borges Collins plans to get information to the media on Gallatin’s honor roll recognition program.

Insurance renewal rates were approved, an occupational therapy 3-year contract was accepted with Abilities First, and MSBA policy and procedures updates were accepted.

Related