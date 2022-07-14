Gallatin R-5 Board of Education accept two resignations, fill coaching positions

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education took action on personnel matters after a closed session on July 12th.

The action included offering Anthony Jeffers a sixth-grade English Language Arts/Social Studies middle school teacher position, Ashton Ellis a paraprofessional position, and Charlie Cameron a bus driver position for the 2022-2023 school year.

The board also voted to offer Anthony Jeffers the junior high school football assistant coach position, Ryan Beenken the boy’s junior high basketball coach position, Chris Wever the girl’s golf coach position, Tracy Burke the girl’s middle school basketball coach position, and Terri Feiden the high school girls basketball assistant coach position, all for the 2022-2023 school year.

Custodian Wesley Lynn’s resignation was accepted. Eighth Grade Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher Rebecca Adkison’s resignation was also accepted with the terms of the penalty stated in the district policy.

During the regular meeting, the board approved an increase in milk prices from 30 cents to 35 cents.

The 2021-2022 expenditures at the end of the year were finalized.

Vicki Corwin was appointed to move from board secretary to board treasurer for the next meeting. Carrie Holcomb was appointed to be board secretary to start the next meeting.

The board approved authorized signers for bank resolution and signature cards at the BTC Bank and Farmers Bank.

Changes were approved to the 2022-2023 student and parents handbooks.

A tax rate hearing for Gallatin R-5 was set for August 18th at 5:45 in the evening.

The board voted to have a sale of surplus property that consists of weight-room equipment, desks, and chairs.