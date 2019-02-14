Gallatin Police Department to host group for those interested in amateur radio license

The Gallatin Police Department will host a study group for anyone interested in receiving a ham/amateur radio license.

The group will meet at the Times and Seasons Restaurant on the east side of the Gallatin Square Sundays from 3 to 7 o’clock. The sessions start this Sunday, February 17th and continue for about 10 weeks.

The training is free, but the Gallatin Police Department suggests participants purchase the accompanying book. There is also a fee for the FCC licensing test to obtain a ham/amateur radio license.

Questions regarding the training should be directed to Chief Mark Richards at 660-663-9512.