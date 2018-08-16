Gallatin Police Department reports complaints of door-to-door salesman

The Gallatin Police Department reports having received several complaints regarding satellite TV salespeople going door to door pressuring people to change satellite services.

Authorities in Gallatin say it is against the law for anyone to go door to door in Gallatin attempting to sell a product. If you as a resident have someone come to your home trying to sell you a product or service, you should immediately contact the Gallatin Police Department and provide them with as much information as you can.

Authorities will then attempt to contact those individuals and stop them from soliciting others. The Gallatin Police Department may be contacted at (660)663-3580.

