Gallatin Police Department investigating a case of arson

The Gallatin Police Department along with the Gallatin Fire Protection District and the State of Missouri Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating an arson incident that occurred on Saturday morning, August 3, 2019.

According to information released by the Gallatin Police Department, authorities responded to the 400 block of North Main Street. The building in question houses several businesses that were threatened when someone ignited a portion of the building’s exterior. No other information was released.

The department is seeking information from the public in assisting with identifying the individual or individuals involved. If anyone has information regarding the fire you are asked to contact The Gallatin Police Department at 660-663-3580 or you can call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-392-7766.