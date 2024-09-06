Gallatin man’s sentencing for sex-related charges set for December

Share To Your Social Network

A Gallatin man facing multiple sex-related charges in Daviess County entered a guilty plea in one of his cases on September 4.

Court records indicate that 57-year-old Scott Allan Marriott pleaded guilty to felony charges, including sexual exploitation of a child, second-degree child molestation, statutory sodomy or attempt, and possession of child pornography. Sentencing for this case has been scheduled for December 4.

Marriott’s other case, which includes three felony counts of first-degree child molestation, as well as misdemeanor charges of first-degree sexual misconduct and fourth-degree assault, has also been continued to December 4 for either a plea or trial setting.

