Gallatin man turns himself in to Grundy County Sheriff on firearm charge

Local News February 1, 2023 KTTN News
The Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of a Gallatin man on January 31st after he turned himself in on a felony charge.

Twenty-one-year-old Ashton Chad Arndt was charged with unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services and not having contact with the alleged victims.

Arrndt is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 14th.

Arndt is accused of exhibiting a firearm in an angry or threatening manner and in the presence of one or more people at 1105 McPherson Street in Trenton on January 8th.

