Gallatin man sentenced to five year prison term on child endangerment charge

Local News July 19, 2023 KTTN News
Child Endangerment
A Gallatin man was sentenced in Daviess County on July 18th on felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Seventy-two-year-old Jimmy Ishmael was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections for five years.

Ishmael was originally charged in December with the felonies of fourth-degree child molestation, enticement of a child, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk, and first-degree harassment. He was also charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy and three counts of forcible sodomy.

Ishmael has also been charged with felonies in another case in Daviess County. The charges were filed in January and include three counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, and one count each of enticement of a child and first-degree harassment.

A pretrial conference is scheduled in that case for October 17th. A jury trial is scheduled for January 17th through 19th.

