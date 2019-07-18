Gallatin man pleads “not guilty” to kidnapping, domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child

A Gallatin man facing several felony charges stemming from an incident in October in which he allegedly choked his girlfriend and pushed her and her son to the floor entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Daviess County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Online court information shows 28-year-old Vincent Lee Sturgeon has been charged with three counts of second-degree kidnapping and one count each of second-degree domestic assault and first degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk—first offense.

Sturgeon waived formal arraignment, and his case was continued to September 23, 2019, for a jury trial. A pre-trial conference is set for August 14th at 1:30. Bond was taken up and denied.

A probable cause statement accuses Sturgeon of aggressively shouting at his girlfriend before choking her, pushing her down, and bending her legs up over her head, pinning her son between her legs and chest.

Sturgeon reportedly released his girlfriend and her son after someone from another residence told him he was hurting them, however, Sturgeon allegedly attempted to keep his girlfriend and her son from leaving the residence by blocking their way.