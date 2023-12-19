Gallatin man injured in rear-end collision on Interstate 35

A Gallatin resident was injured in a traffic accident in the 4 o’clock hour on Monday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Clay County. The Highway Patrol confirmed moderate injuries for 54-year old Shawn Teel, who was transported by ambulance to nearby Liberty Hospital.

The driver of a Freightliner truck, 36-year old Fathi Salal of Kansas City, escaped injury. Both vehicles were northbound on I-35 when the Teel SUV failed to slow for traffic and rear-ended the truck. The SUV was demolished, with moderate damage to the Freightliner.

The report indicated that Salal was using a seat belt, but Teel was not.