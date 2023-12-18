Gallatin man facing more than two dozen charges in child sex crime case

Child Sex Crimes news graphic
Scott Marriott
Scott Marriott

A Gallatin man faces more than two dozen charges in Daviess County related to alleged sex crimes against children.

Fifty-six-year-old Scott Allan Marriott’s felony charges include five counts of statutory sodomy or attempt involving deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years of age, two counts of first-degree statutory rape or attempt with a person less than 14 years of age, four counts of second-degree child molestation involving a child less than 12 years of age, two counts of first-degree sexual trafficking of a child under 12 years of age, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor child, two counts of enticement or attempted enticement of a child, two counts of first-degree promoting child pornography, first-degree rape or attempt that was wantonly vile, two counts of first-degree sodomy or attempt with a victim less than 12 years old, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of child pornography involving a second or subsequent offense. He has also been charged with misdemeanor furnishing pornographic material or attempting to furnish to a minor.

His bond was denied.

A probable cause statement says two confidential victims are less than 10 years old. The alleged crimes occurred while they were in Marriott’s care.

