Gallatin man facing more than 24 charges of child sex crimes has case certified to Division One

A Gallatin man facing more than two dozen charges in two cases in Daviess County related to alleged sex crimes against children had both cases certified to Division One of Circuit Court on February 20th.

Fifty-six-year-old Scott Allan Marriott voluntarily waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Arraignment is scheduled for March 13th in both cases.

In one case, Marriott has been charged with three felony counts of first-degree child molestation involving a victim less than 12. He has also been charged with misdemeanor first-degree sexual misconduct and fourth-degree assault.

In the other case, Marriott faces felony charges that include five counts of statutory sodomy or attempt involving deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14, four counts of second-degree child molestation involving a child less than 12, two counts of first-degree statutory rape or attempt involving a person less than 14, two counts of first-degree sodomy or attempt involving a victim less than 12, two counts of first-degree sexual trafficking of a child under 12, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor child, and two counts of enticement or attempt of a child involving an actor at least 21 years old and a child less than 15. He has also been charged with one count each of first-degree promoting child pornography, first-degree rape or attempt that was wantonly vile, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, promoting child pornography, and possession of child pornography. He faces a misdemeanor to furnish pornographic material or attempt to a minor.

One probable cause statement says one confidential victim was less than 10 years old when Marriott sexually molested her for the first time. The incidents allegedly happened for about six years.

Another probable cause statement says two confidential victims were less than 10 years old.

