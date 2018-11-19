Rural Gallatin man facing felony of attempted child molestation

Additional charges have been filed in Daviess County against a rural Gallatin man who’s facing a felony count of attempted child molestation in the first degree.

After search warrants were obtained, sheriff’s officers seized a computer owned by 68-year-old Allen David Coates of 103 Lake Viking Terrace. Coates is now charged with two counts of possession of child pornography on July 16th. Bond on this charge was set at $75,000 cash.

On the initial charge of attempted child molestation on May 11th, Coates appeared in Daviess County Circuit Court Friday where he pleaded not guilty. That case was continued until January 16th before Circuit Court Judge Brent Elliott.