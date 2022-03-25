Gallatin man facing felony charges of child molestation, statutory sodomy and deviate sexual intercourse with two children

Local News March 25, 2022March 25, 2022 KTTN News
Jimmy Ishmael large (Daviess Dekalb Jail)
A Gallatin man faces multiple felonies after allegedly sexually exploiting girls.

71-year-old Jimmy Ishmael
71-year-old Jimmy Ishmael

Seventy-one-year-old Jimmy Ishmael has been charged with fourth-degree child molestation involving a child less than 17 years of age, first-degree harassment, and two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy involving deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old. He has also been charged with a misdemeanor of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Bond has been denied.

A probable cause statement accuses Ishmael of molesting one confidential victim who was less than 17 years old on more than one occasion at his home between 2020 and 2021. He also allegedly supplied alcohol and marijuana to her and asked her to take naked photos of herself.

Ishmael reportedly sodomized a 13-year-old girl in 2012 and took photos of her naked.

The probable cause statement states a third confidential victim described Ishmael’s grooming behavior and said she had seen him threaten someone with a gun when the man did something Ishmael did not like.

