Gallatin man escapes injury in crash on Interstate 435

The Highway Patrol reports a Gallatin man was involved in a two-vehicle accident in Clay County on Tuesday afternoon, May 16, in which a Kansas City woman was injured.

The driver of the car, 32-year-old Samia Tabit of Kansas City, was taken to the North Kansas City Hospital. No injuries were reported for the driver of the pickup truck, 32-year-old Cody Lang of Gallatin.

The vehicles traveled north on Interstate 435 before the car struck the rear of the truck south of mile marker 52.2.

Extensive damage was reported for the car, and the pickup received minor damage. Both drivers wore seat belts.

Assistance was provided by the Claycomo Police Department, Missouri Department of Transportation, and Kansas City Fire Department.

