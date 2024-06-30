Gallatin man charged with assault and kidnapping

Share To Your Social Network

A Gallatin man faces felony charges after an alleged incident on June 26 in which he reportedly assaulted a woman and restrained both the woman and a child.

Twenty-nine-year-old Joshua Wyatt has been charged with first-degree domestic assault, second-degree domestic assault, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child involving two or more or a pattern of activity, possession of a controlled substance, and first-degree kidnapping. Bond was denied.

A probable cause statement accuses Wyatt of entering the residence where the woman and child were located and beginning a verbal altercation. He allegedly grabbed the woman’s hair, choked her, and threw her on the ground.

While the woman was driving, he reportedly tried to grab the steering wheel and attempted to drive the vehicle into oncoming traffic.

The probable cause statement says that after the three arrived at a Gallatin business, Wyatt restrained the woman and child in a restroom to prevent them from leaving. Court information states that Wyatt and the woman had been in a continuing social relationship of a romantic or intimate nature.

A red plastic bag containing a white powdered substance was said to be found during a pat search of Wyatt.

