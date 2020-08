The Highway Patrol arrested a Gallatin man in DeKalb County the night of Wednesday, August 5th on multiple allegations.

Forty-one year old Austin Reese was accused of the felonies of resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance—methamphetamine, and driving while suspended or revoked. He also was accused of misdemeanor possession of stolen property.

Reese was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

