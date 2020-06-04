Gallatin man arrested in Clinton County

A Gallatin man arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clinton County the night of Wednesday, June 3rd faces several charges.

Online court information shows 41 year old Austin Reese has been charged with felony first degree property damage and the misdemeanors of resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or stop; operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident; fail to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red and blue light; and operate a vehicle on a highway without a valid license—first offense. He has also been charged with an infraction of fail to display plates on a motor vehicle or trailer.

Reese’s bond was set at $10,000. The Patrol reported he was transported to the Clinton County Jail.

