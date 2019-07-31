Gallatin resident and former coach at Winston accused of child molestation has bond amended to $25,000

Bond was amended for a former teacher and coach at Winston High School during a bond hearing in the Associate Division of Daviess County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Alfred Brian Sprouse of Gallatin faces four felony counts of fourth-degree child molestation—child less than 17 years of age and offender greater than four years older as well as one felony count each of sexual contact with a student and third-degree assault. The court amended the bond to $25,000 cash with 10% deposit allowed. Bond was previously denied.

Sprouse is to have no contact with any minor at any time with conditions including reporting to Supervision Services with GPS monitoring. He is also required to actively seek employment, maintain employment, or commence an education program; not possess a firearm; have a curfew from 10 o’clock at night to 7 o’clock in the morning; and not possess alcohol or any controlled substance without permission.

Sprouse is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 6th.

A probable cause statement accuses Sprouse of kissing a female basketball player on the mouth, neck, and breast and touching her intimately multiple times in November and December 2017. He is also accused of grabbing her by the arms, causing bruises, during a practice when he was angry with her. It was previously reported Sprouse was also investigated in March 2018 for inappropriate behavior with other minor students at Winston School.

Sprouse is to appear for a plea/trial setting in the Associate Division of Circuit Court August 20th on misdemeanor charges of second degree endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of fourth-degree assault.